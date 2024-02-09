The tournament for the new Ring Of Honor Women’s World Television Championship kicks off next week.

On Thursday, it was announced that next week’s episode of ROH TV On HonorClub on Thursday, February 15, 2024, will feature the start of the ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament, which will crown the inaugural champion for the new division in the promotion.

In recent weeks, Red Velvet, Billie Starkz, Rachel Ellering, Leyla Hirsch, and Taya Valkyrie have all made their case for why they are going to emerge as the first-ever ROH Women’s World Television Champion.

Previously announced for the 2/15 episode of ROH TV is Johnny TV issuing the ground rules for his showdown against Dalton Castle after weeks of Castle begging Johnny for a match on TV.

