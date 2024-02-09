The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV is starting to take shape.

Following Thursday night’s episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV program, the company announced a Digital Media Championship bout, as well as three additional matches for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the Thursday, February 15, 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV is Crazzy Steve vs. Rhino for the TNA Digital Media Championship, Moose vs. KUSHIDA, Jake Something vs. Frankie Kazarian, The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. ABC, as well as an appearance by Ash By Elegance.