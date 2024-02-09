A special stipulation has been added to the scheduled TNA World Heavyweight Championship showdown between Moose and Alex Shelley.

Ahead of their advertised main event title tilt at TNA No Surrender 2024 on Friday, February 23, TNA Wrestling has confirmed that Moose and Alex Shelley will now be competing for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in a “No Surrender Rules Match.”

The stipulation features a rule where the match can only end when the towel is thrown in on somebody’s behalf by one of their cornermen.

Cornering the reigning and defending champion Moose at the 2/23 PPV will be The System duo of Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers, while KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight will be the cornermen for former title-holder Alex Shelley.