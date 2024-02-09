AEW returns to TNT for a new episode of Rampage tonight that was taped this past Wednesday night after the Dynamite event from
On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime-time Friday night program that airs on TNT includes the following:
The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)
The Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson & Matthew Jackson) vs. two enhancement talents (Mondo Rox & Robbie Lit)
Mistico vs. Matt Sydal
Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho & Saraya