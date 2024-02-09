Shelton Benjamin, who was recently released by WWE, is set to make his return to the ring in a match against one of TNA Wrestling’s top stars.

After his final WWE match on September 14, 2023, where he teamed up with Alexander to face The Viking Raiders, Benjamin was let go from the company last September.

Prestige Wrestling has now revealed that Benjamin will be facing off against Josh Alexander at the Los Angeles Alive or Just Breathing event on Thursday, May 16, at the Vermont Hollywood in LA.

https://twitter.com/WrestlePrestige/status/1755784425189875962