AEW will hold Collision from the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV, this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 1,641 tickets and there are 406 left. The show is set up for 2,047 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Tomohiro Ishii

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Star Jr. & Esfinge

Adam Copeland promo

AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata in a non-title match