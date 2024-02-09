Becky Lynch’s WWE contract is set to expire in June 2024. During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Lynch discussed her future with WWE and her approach to the contract negotiations.

“That’s just what you do. I think, more than anything, it’s about deciding what the future looks like. What is the best avenue for the future, what are the goals, and what do you want to achieve? Then, you make decisions intelligently.”

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Lynch is scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber match, with the opportunity to earn a chance to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40 in April.