Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics, including Carmelo Hayes turning heel on Trick Williams at WWE NXT Vengeance Day.

Dream praised Hayes’ promo on this week’s NXT, where he explained his actions.

“It was very, very truthful in his opinion, his mind. Every bad guy, every good guy — I mean, this is now his mission statement and why he did what he did. Me personally, I loved the first part where he walked out. And the second time he came back, he had more heat, and the fans were chanting ‘F you’ at him so loud that it was kind of silent on my television.” He continued, “I would have loved [it] if he would have just been like, ‘You know what? You don’t deserve this.’ And walked out and never told the story or explanation until either Shawn Michaels or the GM, Ava [Raine], said, ‘Hey, you have to give us an explanation.’”

