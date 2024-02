Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The dark matches advertised include Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor and Ricochet vs. Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight. Here is the card:

Number one contenders match, winners challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber: Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Bianca Belair vs. Michin

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis chooses Logan Paul’s United States Championship challenger for Elimination Chamber