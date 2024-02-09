During the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, WWE had The Rock and Roman Reigns face off, leading to speculation that their match would be made official for WrestleMania 40. However, this was not the case. Instead, Cody Rhodes surprised everyone by announcing that he would be challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the event.

According to Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE had booked the venue in anticipation of a large turnout due to The Rock’s appearance.

However, the actual attendance was much lower than expected, with only 2,000 to 3,000 people present.