According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been positive remarks about the improved morale within the company.

Despite the disappointment in ratings for this week’s show, which was heavily promoted as the biggest Dynamite of the year, many have noticed a significant boost in morale within the promotion. The show drew 805,000 viewers and a 0.28 key demo rating.

AEW is now preparing for its upcoming Revolution pay-per-view event scheduled for next month.