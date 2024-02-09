Despite initially indicating that Cody Rhodes would not be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40 and might instead go after Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Title, there has been a shift in plans.

During Thursday’s WrestleMania Kickoff, Rhodes clarified that he will indeed be challenging Reigns for the title, leaving Rollins without an opponent for the event.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there is a belief that Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Title against the winner of the Men’s Chamber match at WrestleMania 40. However, WWE has not officially announced this match yet. It seems that Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn will be the competitors in this match.