Lance Storm recently appeared as a guest on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” for a new interview.

During the discussion, the former WWE and ECW star and current TNA Wrestling Producer spoke about the TNA locker room.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever had a locker room crew team that ever felt like a 100% group effort in my career as I have with the crew in [TNA],” Storm said. “From Scott [D’Amore] – there’s people above Scott in Anthem, but Scott’s the be-all and end-all as far as TNA goes – to our announce team, to our guys in the truck, Josh and David, and talent and the producers and stuff. While there is a ladder, it feels like we’re all in the same room and we’re all pulling towards the same goal. And I don’t think I’ve ever in wrestling had a team as good and on the same page that really, at the end of the day, feels like everyone on the roster bumps fists and goes, ‘Great f***ing job today.'”

