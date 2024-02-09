While speaking with Slate.com, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart addressed the Vince McMahon sex trafficking allegations.
Prosecutors in New York are currently investigating the sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against Vince McMahon.
The feds have contacted women who have accused the former WWE CEO. Last year, McMahon’s phone was searched, and he was issued a subpoena about allegations of “rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault, commercial sex transaction, harassment or discrimination.”
“I don’t think this is the only incident of this kind of predatory behavior. I think you’ll find that it’s everywhere in [WWE].”
“It’s like Jeffrey Dahmer, Harvey Weinstein, or Jeffrey Epstein: Vince will be a joke,. He’ll be used for humor, and you’ll shake your head at the shock value of some joke about, ‘What did Vince McMahon do?’ He’ll always be associated with this story, especially as it gets bigger and bigger and bigger.”
“I always had a respect for him. Now it’s tainted. I’m embarrassed that I thought so highly of him.”
“I think, despite all of the issues I ever had with Vince, I know, deep down, I always respected him; but now, knowing what kind of a weirdo he became, I have absolutely zero respect for him. I do not think I could ever shake his hand if he extended it. Too creepy.”