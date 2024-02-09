While speaking with Slate.com, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart addressed the Vince McMahon sex trafficking allegations.

Prosecutors in New York are currently investigating the sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against Vince McMahon.

The feds have contacted women who have accused the former WWE CEO. Last year, McMahon’s phone was searched, and he was issued a subpoena about allegations of “rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault, commercial sex transaction, harassment or discrimination.”