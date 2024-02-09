Following the tragic passing of former WWE star Ashley Massaro in 2019, a public affidavit was released today.

In this affidavit, Massaro made an allegation that WWE had covered up the fact that she was sexually assaulted while on a military base in 2007 while with the company.

Vice.com has discovered the unpublished statement where Massaro claimed that McMahon had sexually targeted female wrestlers, and she faced consequences for refusing his advances. Here is an excerpt:

“The statement was given to her lawyers as they worked up a sworn affidavit, published shortly after her death, in which she said she was raped on a military base while in Kuwait on a WWE tour and that management covered it up. The attorneys ultimately left it out because it wasn’t relevant to central claims in the lawsuit in which they were representing her, which concerned concussions.

‘I felt extraordinarily uncomfortable,’ Massaro said, describing what she said were McMahon’s attempts to get her to come to his hotel room alone late at night. ‘He began calling the hotel room phone and my cell phone nonstop.’”