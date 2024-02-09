The Bloodline is stronger than ever.

Following the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event on Thursday night, The Rock, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman all left the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. together.

As seen on the live stream for the first big media event on the road to WrestleMania XL on Thursday evening, the show ended shortly after the trio walked backstage and confronted Paul “Triple H” Levesque in not-so-friendly fashion over the disrespect Cody Rhodes showed their family during the event.

After things wrapped up, WWE’s official Instagram page released additional footage that shows The Rock, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman exiting the building together.