Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this Thursday’s episode of AXS TV.

Chris Bey, who is the newest member of Bullet Club, will take on Chris Sabin. This is the latest evolution in the storyline of Sabin being aligned FinJuice, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay.

This same episode will continue to build to Impact’s biggest event of the year, Bound for Glory. At this show, a three-way dance that will feature Steve Maclin and Trey Miguel, will take place to crown a new X-Division Champion.