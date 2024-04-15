A big tag-team match and new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Sunday evening and Monday morning, WWE made two new updates to the lineup for the 4/16 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Now scheduled for the show this week is The Authors of Pain vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, as well as an appearance by The Family’s Tony D’Angelo.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show.

WWE NXT (4/16)



* Noam Dar vs. Dijak

* Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice

* Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde

* Steel Cage Match: Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Tatum Paxley vs. Thea Hail

* Tony D’Angelo returns

* Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe