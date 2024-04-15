Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion has arrived.

On Monday morning, a press conference was held to announce the launch of Dream Star Fighting Marigold, or Marigold for short.

The promotion is the newest venture from former STARDOM executive Ogawa, who was fired from the promotion in February after being accused of attempting to poach talent on his way out.

Ogawa denied the accusations, however did say that he was going to form a new promotion and that former STARDOM talent Giulia would be helping him get it off the ground.

The first Marigold show, Marigold Fields Forever, will take place on May 20 at Korakuen Hall, streaming live via Wrestle Universe with both Japanese and English commentary.

The main event of the show will feature Giulia & X taking on Sareee & X.

Monday’s presser started with the announcement of the first seven talents joining the new Marigold promotion. Those are Giulia, Utami Hayashishita, MIRAI, Nanae Takahashi, Mai Sakurai, Yuzuki (now going by Victoria Yuzuki), formerly of STARDOM, and Nao Ishikawa.

At the end of the press event, Natsumi Sumikawa, Miku Aono, Misa Matsui, CHIAKI, Chika Goto, and KOUKI, formerly of Actwres girl’Z, announced they will also be part of the talent roster.