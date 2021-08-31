New matches have been revealed for the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view.

It was announced on ROH TV that The Briscoe Brothers will face The OGK’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett at the pay-per-view.

Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom was also announced for Death Before Dishonor.

ROH has also announced that Bestia del Ring will replace Rush in the match for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles at Death Before Dishonor. Rush suffered a knee injury while teaming with ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee against Rey Horus and ROH World Champion Bandido at Glory By Honor Night 2 a few weeks back.

The ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, September 12 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card:

Four-Way Elimination Match for the ROH World Title

Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Bandido (c)

Finals for the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament

Angelina Love or Rok-C vs. Trish Adora or Miranda Alize

ROH Pure Title Match

Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Kenny King, Bestia del Ring) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Jasper Kaun, Moses Maddox) (c)

TBA vs. TBA

Two top free agents who were recently released from another promotion will compete.

Violence Unlimited (Homicide, ROH World Tag Team Champions Tony Deppen and Chris Dickinson) vs. three Pure wrestlers to be revealed this week – one from the past, one from the present, one considered to be part of the future

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.