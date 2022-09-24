Several new matches have been revealed for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Impact X Division Champion Mike Bailey will defend against AEW’s Frankie Kazarian at Bound For Glory. This will be the first-ever bout between the two.

Bailey retained his title over Delirious at Victory Road. Kazarian became the new #1 contender at Victory Road on Friday night as he returned to the company with a win in the Triple Threat Revolver match. Kazarian will try to secure his sixth X Division Title reign at Bound For Glory, and his first since 2011.

Impact has also announced that VXT’s Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo will defend their Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka at Bound For Glory. The two teams brawled at Victory Road after Valkyrie said she wanted a rematch for the titles, and Jessicka offered to be her partner. VXT won the titles from Valkyrie and Rosemary at the Countdown To Emergence pre-show on August 12.

Mickie James vs. Mia Yim is also now official for Bound For Glory. James is currently on her “Final Rodeo” chase for the Impact Knockouts World Title, currently held by Jordynne Grace, and has promised to retire if she loses before earning the title shot. She defeated Gisele Shaw at Victory Road on Friday night, while Yim competed in the Triple Threat Revolver.

The 2022 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Friday, October 7 from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The OGK (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka vs. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Career Threatening Match

Mickie James vs. Mia Yim

James will retire from in-ring competition if she loses.

Raven will be inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame

