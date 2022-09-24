Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show in Fort Pierce, FL at the Havert L. Fenn Center:
* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Quincy Elliott
* The Schism cuts an in-ring promo, which leads to Joe Gacy defeating Dante Chen
* Axiom defeated Trick Williams
* Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a Triple Threat
* Wes Lee defeated Damon Kemp
* Sol Ruca and Roxanne Perez defeated Arianna Grace and Kiana James
* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews defeated JD McDonagh and Grayson Waller
