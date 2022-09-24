Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show in Fort Pierce, FL at the Havert L. Fenn Center:

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Quincy Elliott

* The Schism cuts an in-ring promo, which leads to Joe Gacy defeating Dante Chen

* Axiom defeated Trick Williams

* Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a Triple Threat

* Wes Lee defeated Damon Kemp

* Sol Ruca and Roxanne Perez defeated Arianna Grace and Kiana James

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews defeated JD McDonagh and Grayson Waller

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.