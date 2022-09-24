NJPW star Juice Robinson is set to make his AEW Dynamite debut next week.

It was announced during tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage that Robinson will wrestle new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a World Title Eliminator match next Wednesday night. Robinson will earn a future title mach if he can defeat Moxley on Dynamite.

Robinson, who is engaged to AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, made a surprise appearance at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view back in June, during a brief backstage segment with Tony Schiavone and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White

There’s no word yet on if this will mean more AEW dates for Robinson, but he revealed earlier this year that he signed a contract extension with NJPW, which will keep him signed into 2023. The former WWE talent returned to Impact Wrestling at tonight’s Victory Road special from Nashville, TN. He teamed with fellow Bullet Club members Ace Austin and Chris Bey to defeat former Gut Check winners Shogun, Jason Hotch and Jack Price in six-man action on the Countdown To Victory Road pre-show.

As noted, Moxley is set to defend against “Hangman” Adam Page at the Tuesday Night Dynamite on October 18 from Cincinnati, OH. Page earned the title shot by winning the Golden Ticket Battle Royale on Rampage.

AEW has announced the following line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite episode from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA:

* Saraya will appear live and address her AEW debut

* MJF will appear live and speak to the crowd

* The Jericho Appreciation Society celebrates Chris Jericho’s ROH World Title win

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. the debuting Juice Robinson of NJPW in a World Title Eliminator match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Wednesday’s post-Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.