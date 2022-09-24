WWE has announced three matches for next week’s SmackDown on FOX.

Bayley will return to blue brand in-ring action next week as she faces Shotzi.

This week’s SmackDown saw Raquel Rodriguez defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai. After the match, Damage CTRL triple teamed Rodriguez until Shotzi made the save. Shotzi also saved Rodriguez from Damage CTRL after Bayley defeated her last week.

Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will face Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios next week.

Hit Row hosted a backstage party on this week’s SmackDown, but they asked Los Lotharios to leave because they were flirting with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. The cousins later returned to the party and took Adonis and Dolla out with superkicks.

Another tag team bout has been announced for next Friday with Ricochet and Madcap Moss taking on Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn of The Bloodline.

This week’s SmackDown featured a segment where Zayn was officially named an Honorary Uce of The Bloodline. Moss and Ricochet later insulted Zayn backstage, telling him he’s still insufferable as he was before, but now he’s worse. Sikoa then blindsided Moss and Ricochet, destroying them and leaving them laying for what they said about his stablemate.

As noted, Sheamus vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a Clash at The Castle rematch has been announced for the SmackDown on FOX season premiere on Friday, October 7 from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s SmackDown from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, along with related videos from this week’s episode and post-show segments:

* Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss

* Bayley vs. Shotzi

* Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios

