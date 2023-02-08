A stipulation has been added to the main event of Saturday’s NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view.

Nuff Said will be headlined by NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tyrus defending against Matt Cardona. Last night’s go-home edition of NWA Power saw Tyrus and Blunt Force Trauma defeat The Cardona Family in tag team action, and per the rules, Tyrus gets to pick the stipulation for Nuff Said.

It was then announced that Saturday’s main event will have a “No Seconds Allowed at Ringside” rule and no outside interference.

It was also announced this week that Bully Ray will do commentary for Cardona vs. Tyrus.

Several Nuff Said Pre-show matches were also announced for Saturday – Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra, Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo, Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max The Impaler, Dak Draper and Mims vs Jax Dane and Blake Troop.

The sold out NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view will air this Saturday, February 11 from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida. The pre-show will begin on YouTube at 7pm ET, and the main card will stream on FITE at 8pm ET. We will have full coverage of the show. Below is what looks to be the final card for Nuff Said:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match

Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus (c)

No Seconds Allowed at Ringside; Bully Ray on guest commentary.

No DQ Match for the NWA World Women’s Title

Angelina Love vs. Kamille (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

Blunt Force Trauma vs. La Rebelión (c)

NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Alex Taylor vs. Kerry Morton (c)

NWA National Title Match

Homicide vs. Cyon (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

The Renegade Twins vs. Pretty Empowered (c)

Singapore Cane Match

Thom Latimer vs. Fodder

Chris Adonis vs. Trevor Murdoch

EC3 vs Kevin Kiley (fka Alex Riley)

Pre-show Match

Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra

Pre-show Match

Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo

Pre-show Match

Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max The Impaler

Pre-show Match

Dak Draper and Mims vs Jax Dane and Blake Troop

