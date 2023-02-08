A stipulation has been added to the main event of Saturday’s NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view.
Nuff Said will be headlined by NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tyrus defending against Matt Cardona. Last night’s go-home edition of NWA Power saw Tyrus and Blunt Force Trauma defeat The Cardona Family in tag team action, and per the rules, Tyrus gets to pick the stipulation for Nuff Said.
It was then announced that Saturday’s main event will have a “No Seconds Allowed at Ringside” rule and no outside interference.
It was also announced this week that Bully Ray will do commentary for Cardona vs. Tyrus.
Several Nuff Said Pre-show matches were also announced for Saturday – Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra, Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo, Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max The Impaler, Dak Draper and Mims vs Jax Dane and Blake Troop.
The sold out NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view will air this Saturday, February 11 from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida. The pre-show will begin on YouTube at 7pm ET, and the main card will stream on FITE at 8pm ET. We will have full coverage of the show. Below is what looks to be the final card for Nuff Said:
NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match
Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus (c)
No Seconds Allowed at Ringside; Bully Ray on guest commentary.
No DQ Match for the NWA World Women’s Title
Angelina Love vs. Kamille (c)
NWA World Tag Team Titles Match
Blunt Force Trauma vs. La Rebelión (c)
NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Match
Alex Taylor vs. Kerry Morton (c)
NWA National Title Match
Homicide vs. Cyon (c)
NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
The Renegade Twins vs. Pretty Empowered (c)
Singapore Cane Match
Thom Latimer vs. Fodder
Chris Adonis vs. Trevor Murdoch
EC3 vs Kevin Kiley (fka Alex Riley)
Pre-show Match
Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra
Pre-show Match
Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo
Pre-show Match
Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max The Impaler
Pre-show Match
Dak Draper and Mims vs Jax Dane and Blake Troop
