WWE issued the following press release announcing that AJ Styles will battle Solo Sikoa on this evening’s edition of SmackDown on FOX.

The Phenomenal One is officially back and he has his eyes set on The Bloodline.

AJ Styles returned to the blue brand on the Dec. 15 edition of SmackDown and immediately confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, prompting The Bloodline to retreat and recover.

In order to get to Reigns, Styles will have to go through The Enforcer and that match is Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!