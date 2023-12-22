WWE issued the following press release announcing that AJ Styles will battle Solo Sikoa on this evening’s edition of SmackDown on FOX.
The Phenomenal One is officially back and he has his eyes set on The Bloodline.
AJ Styles returned to the blue brand on the Dec. 15 edition of SmackDown and immediately confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, prompting The Bloodline to retreat and recover.
In order to get to Reigns, Styles will have to go through The Enforcer and that match is Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air from Green Bay, WI at the Resch Center. WWE taped the show a week ago. Lineup is below.
– Holiday Havoc: Michin, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, & Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, IYO SKY, Bayley, & Kairi Sane)
– WWE United States Championship #1 Contender Tournament Semifinal: Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes
– WWE United States Championship #1 Contender Tournament Semifinal: Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley
– NXT North American Championship: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Butch
-AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa