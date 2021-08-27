Former 90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield has been announced for the NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view on Saturday.

The NWA has announced that Paola will wrestle Kenzie Page at the pay-per-view. She will be accompanied to the ring by Taryn Terrell.

“She’s dominating entertainment and now she’s here to dominate professional wrestling! Looks like the @IAmTarynTerrell army is getting stronger and so is #EMPOWERRR. Welcome, @paolamayfield !!!,” the NWA noted on Twitter.

Paola appeared on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance in 2014, then the Happily Ever After spin-off series.

Paola made her pro wrestling debut back in May as Paola Blaze, for the Magic City Wrestling promotion. She wrestled AEW’s KiLynn King in that match, which ended in interference by other wrestlers.

Paola posted YouTube video of the match, seen below, and wrote in the description, “What a fantastic experience. I’m so very proud of myself and all people at Magic City Wrestling as well as everyone that supported me and gave me so much great advice! I know I have a long way to go because you never stop learning. Thank you, Kilynn King, for an amazing match! What a fantastic wrestler you are! I cannot wait to fight you again but this time without interruptions! Thank you loves for watching my videos and for supporting me! Don’t forget to share, subscribe and like [heart x 3 emoji] it will get better”

Skye Blue vs. Christi Jaynes was also announced for EmPowerrr.

NWA EmPowerrr will take place this Saturday, August 28 from Khorassan Ballroom at The Chase in St. Louis. The NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view will take place the next night at the same venue. Below is the current EmPowerrr card, along with the tweet on Paola and her debut match video:

Main Event: The Inaugural NWA Women’s Invitational Cup

Lady Frost (begins at #1), Tootie Lynn, Chelsea Green, Jamie Senegal, Debbie Malenko, Bianca Carelli, Jennacide, Thunder Kitty, Masha Slamovich, Kiera Hogan

The winner of the ten-woman Gauntlet will challenge the NWA World Women’s Champion the next night at NWA 73. Two competitors will begin the match and a new competitor will enter every 2 minutes. Eliminations are done by pinfall or submission.

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Leyla Hirsch vs. Kamille (c)

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match

Melina vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament

The FreeBabes (Miranda Gordy, Hollyhood Haley J, Jazzy Yang) vs. KiLynn King and Red Velvet

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament

Hell on Heels (Renee Michelle, Sahara 7) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay, Marti Belle)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament Finals

The Hex or Hell on Heels vs. Red Velvet and KiLynn King or The Freebabes

Battle of The Brands

NWA’s Kylie Ray vs. AAA’s Chika Tormenta vs. AEW’s Diamante

Paola Mayfield vs. Kenzie Paige

Skye Blue vs. Christi Jaynes

Velvet Sky will be on commentary

Maya Valentine will handle backstage interviews

