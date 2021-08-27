Tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight but new SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is confirmed to appear. Brock Lesnar is still being teased, but has been officially announced to appear.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has also been announced to appear by the arena, as well as Seth Rollins, Big E, and Bianca Belair. The dark main event advertised locally is Finn Balor and The Mysterios vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown line-up and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

The (NEW) Champ is here! 📺: #SmackDown, Friday 8e/7c on FOX pic.twitter.com/Dr2jiejc17 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 25, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.