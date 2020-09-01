Below is a new extended promo for tonight’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday main event:

The Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man match will see Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa do battle for the vacant NXT Title.

NXT General Manager William Regal and WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom both took to Twitter to hype tonight’s big match.

Bloom wrote, “A 4 way 60 minute Iron Man match. As a coach, I’m proud. As a fan, I’m excited. #NXTSuperTuesday Tonight!”

Regal added, “Truly an opportunity borne out of difficult circumstances. One of these four men will take the mantle of #WWENXT and move the brand forward. See it all tonight on @USA_Network. #NXTSuperTuesday”

Remember to join us tonight for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET. The show will also feature Wade Barrett’s return to guest commentary, Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher, and a Street Fight with Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango.

Below are the full tweets from Regal and Bloom, along with a new graphic WWE released for the title match:

A 4 way 60 minute Iron Man match. As a coach, I’m proud. As a fan, I’m excited. #NXTSuperTuesday Tonight! — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) September 1, 2020

Truly an opportunity borne out of difficult circumstances. One of these four men will take the mantle of #WWENXT and move the brand forward. See it all tonight on @USA_Network. #NXTSuperTuesday https://t.co/t2PBzyZzzI — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 1, 2020

