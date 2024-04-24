The fallout from AEW Dynasty 2024 goes down tonight.

Ahead of the post-AEW Dynasty 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite this evening at 8/7c on TBS from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, a new segment has been announced for the show.

Willow Nightingale will be joined by Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway for a AEW TBS Women’s Championship Celebration after successfully capturing the title from The House of Black’s Julia Hart at the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view this past Sunday night.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for tonight’s show.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/24/2024)

* IWGP World Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Mina Shirakawa vs. Anna Jay

* Chris Jericho to speak

* Willow Nightingale AEW TBS Title celebration

* AEW World Title Eliminator: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Jacksonville, FL.