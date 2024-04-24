– Roxanne Perez retained her WWE NXT Women’s Championship over Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley in the first title match of this week’s night one show. The main event saw Trick Williams finally capture the WWE NXT World Championship in the other title bout.

– Scheduled for night two of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024 for next Tuesday night at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. is Ivar vs. Oba Femi for the WWE NXT North American Championship, Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Authors of Pain for the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships, Natalya vs. Lola Vice in an NXT Underground bout, Jacy Jane vs. Thea Hail, as well as the debut of Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont.

Week Two of #NXTSpringBreakin is going to be WILD! Which match are you looking forward to the most? #NXTSpringBreakin pic.twitter.com/ehS6mautpR — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2024

"I'm gonna end you"@jacyjaynewwe just threw out a huge challenge to @theahail_wwe for match NEXT WEEK at Week Two of #NXTSpringBreakin pic.twitter.com/zHIU8VLif8 — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2024

– Several WWE main roster stars appeared at night one of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024. Among those who turned up were WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, Ivy Nile, The Creed Brothers, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Karrion Kross & The Final Testament.

"There's only one Trick Williams!" After a pep talk from his Mom and @JohnnyGargano, @_trickwilliams is ready to slay The Mad Dragon and become #WWENXT Champion!#NXTSpringBreakin pic.twitter.com/qQNIOmOEGT — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2024

Somebody said something about a fight? https://t.co/O7380mpvUp — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 24, 2024