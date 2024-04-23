WWE NXT Results 4/23/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Paxley wants Perez to shake her hand. Valkyria drops Paxley with a double leg takedown. Valkyria transitions into a ground and pound attack. Paxley kicks Valkyria in the chest. Valkyria with a toe kick. Valkyria repeatedly stomps on Paxley’s chest. Paxley rolls Valkyria over for a one count. Perez dumps Valkyria out of the ring. Paxley is playing mind games with Perez. Valkyria pulls Perez out of the ring. Valkyria punches Perez in the back. Valkyria drives her knee into the midsection of Paxley. Valkyria blocks The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Valkyria sends Paxley face first into the ring apron. Meeting Of The Minds. Valkyria with a Double Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Valkyria rolls Paxley back into the ring. Perez grabs the left leg of Valkyria. Valkyria kicks Perez in the face. Valkyria dives over Paxley. Valkyria ducks a clothesline from Paxley. Valkyria with a Springboard Crossbody Block. Valkyria slaps Paxley in the face. Valkyria with a Shotgun Dropkick. Valkyria whips Paxley into the turnbuckles. Valkyria with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Perez with a straight right hand. Perez uppercuts Valkyria. Short-Arm Reversal by Valkyria. Valkyria with another Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Valkyria applies a waist lock. Perez with three sharp elbow strikes. Rollup Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Perez decks Paxley with a back elbow smash. Second Rollup Exchange. Perez sends Valkyria crashing to the outside. Perez rocks Paxley with a forearm smash. Perez goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Paxley rolls her over for a two count. Perez drives her knee into the midsection of Paxley. Perez talks smack to Paxley. Paxley throws Perez into Valkyria. Paxley slams the left shoulder of Valkyria on the apron. Paxley drives Valkyria shoulder first into the steel ring post. Paxley rolls Valkyria back into the ring. Perez runs interference. Paxley kicks Perez into the steel ring steps. Valkyria with a drop toe hold. Paxley avoids The Elbow Drop. Paxley drops her knee on the left shoulder of Valkyria. Paxley works on her joint manipulation game. Paxley sends Valkyria to the corner. Paxley with a Running Crossbody Block. Perez dropkicks Paxley into Valkyria. Valkyria attacks the midsection of Perez. Perez punches Valkyria in the back. Perez whips Valkyria across the ring. Valkyria goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Perez counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Perez hyperextends the left shoulder of Valkyria. Perez with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Perez side steps Paxley into the turnbuckles. Paxley with a forearm smash. Paxley goes for The SuperPlex, but Perez blocks it.

Perez slams Paxley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Paxley clings onto the top rope. Perez with clubbing blows to Paxley’s back. Valkyria with a Double PowerBomb. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Valkyria delivers her combination offense. Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Perez. Paxley goes for The TKO, but Valkyria lands back on her feet. Valkyria with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Valkyria kicks Perez in the gut. Valkyria goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Perez counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Perez scores a right jab. Perez drives Valkyria shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Perez with Two Running Uppercuts. Perez applies The CrossFace. Paxley reverses the hold. Perez rolls Paxley over for a two count. Perez kicks Valkyria in the gut. Perez with a DDT/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Perez ducks a clothesline from Paxley. Perez drops Paxley with Eat Defeat for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Valkyria tees off on Perez. Perez dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyria with a Release German Suplex. Paxley sends Valkyria face first into a Big Boot from Perez. Perez goes for The Pop Rocks, but Valkyria counters with a Spinning Heel Kick. Paxley with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Paxley avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Paxley with an Inside Out Suplex. Paxley connects with The 450 Splash. Perez plants Paxley with The Bridging Jackknife Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Roxanne Perez via Pinfall

– As the show went on the air, AVA was having a conversation with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis about the upcoming WWE Draft. AVA promises that NXT will never be the same following tonight’s show.

– Thea Hail tells Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan that she’s on the same page with Mr. Chase. Now she has to shift her focus to next week’s match with Jacy Jayne. Thea’s grateful for the bevy of people that has her back. Jaida Parker is tired of the love fest and calls Henley the most popular loner she’s ever seen. Jaida tells Henley to stick her nose out of other people’s business. Henley asks Jaida if they have a problem. That leads us to a shoving contest in the NXT Women’s Locker Room.

– Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont will be making their NXT Debut next week.

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. Brutus is very excited for tonight’s main event. Julius says that Trick Williams will slay the dragon. The Creeds start a Whoop That Trick chant while Brutus was doing his Booker T impression.

– Vic Joseph plugs the upcoming NXT Battleground PLE that will be taking place at The UFC Apex on June 9th.

Second Match: The D’Angelo Family vs. The No Quarter Catch Crew In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Damon Kemp punches Tony D’Angelo before the bell rings. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Borne avoids The Slingshot Pescado from Lorenzo. Borne kicks Lorenzo in the gut. Dempsey kicks Angelo in the face. Dempsey with three uppercuts. Dempsey tells Angelo to bring it. Angelo obliges with a double leg takedown. Angelo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dempsey applies The Triangle Choke. Angelo PowerBombs Dempsey. Angelo talks smack to NQCC. Dempsey dives his knee into the midsection of Angelo. Dempsey applies a double wrist lock. Angelo bull rushes Dempsey into the turnbuckles. Angelo knocks Borne off the ring apron. Dempsey punches Angelo in the back. Dempsey with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Kemp tags himself in. Kemp scores the ankle pick. Dempsey stomps on the left hamstring of Angelo. Kemp kicks the left knee of Angelo. Haymaker Exchange. Angelo brings Kemp to his corner. Lorenzo tags himself in. Lorenzo with a corner clothesline. Lorenzo slams Kemp’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lorenzo tees off on Kemp. Lorenzo with a Knee Drop. Lorenzo tags in Crusifino. Crusifino with two haymakers. Crusifino kicks Kemp in the gut. Assisted Boot Wash. Kemp with a double leg takedown. Ground and Pound Exchange. Kemp tags in Borne.

Borne kicks Crusifino in the face. Borne repeatedly stomps on Crusifino’s chest. Crusifino fights from underneath. Borne drives his knee into the midsection of Crusifino. Crusifino reverses out of the irish whip from Borne. Borne kicks Crusifino in the face. Crusifino uppercuts Borne in mid-air. Borne dropkicks Crusifino for a one count. Simultaneous tag to Kemp. Crusifino is displaying his fighting spirit. Dempsey slaps Crusifino in the chest. NQCC gangs up on Crusifino. All hell is breaking loose in Winter Park. The D’Angelo Family clears the ring. The referee is losing control of this match. Kemp with a Cannonball Senton off the apron. Kemp rolls Crusifino back into the ring. Kemp stomps on Crusifino’s chest. Kemp with an elbow drop. Kemp tags in Borne. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Kemp with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Borne hooks the outside leg for a two count. Borne tags in Dempsey. Dempsey drives his knee into the midsection of Crusifino. Dempsey uppercuts Crusifino. Dempsey with The GutWrench Suplex for a one count.

Dempsey applies a front face lock. Borne tags himself in. Borne punches Crusifino in the ribs. Borne whips Crusifino across the ring. Crusifino holds onto the ropes. Crusifino kicks Borne in the face. Crusifino rolls under a clothesline from Borne. Crusifino tags in Lorenzo. Lorenzo Lorenzo with two clotheslines. Lorenzo with a double leg takedown. Lorenzo tees off on Borne. Lorenzo dropkicks Borne. Lorenzo punches Kemp. Lorenzo applies a front face lock. Lorenzo gets distracted by Dempsey. Borne dropkicks Lorenzo to the floor. Kemp slams Lorenzo’s head on the apron. Kemp drives Lorenzo back first into the apron. Kemp rolls Lorenzo back into the ring. Borne drives his knee into Lorenzo’s back. Borne whips Lorenzo into the turnbuckles. Borne tags in Kemp. Kemp with a straight right hand. Kemp repeatedly stomps on Lorenzo’s back. Kemp sends Lorenzo back first into the turnbuckles. Kemp with a Back Body Drop for a one count. Dempsey tags himself in. Dempsey with a knee lift. Dempsey uppercuts Lorenzo for a two count. Dempsey with a BackBreaker for a two count. Dempsey tags in Borne. Dempsey grapevines the legs of Lorenzo. Borne with a sliding kick to Lorenzo’s ribs. Borne with two haymakers. Borne tags in Dempsey. Following a snap mare takeover, Dempsey drives his knee into Lorenzo’s back. Dempsey applies a rear chin lock. Lorenzo decks Dempsey with a back elbow smash. Lorenzo with a Running Crossbody Block for a one count.

Lorenzo goes for The Big Boot, but Dempsey counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dempsey applies a single leg crab. Dempsey dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Dempsey stomps on Lorenzo’s back. Lorenzo blocks The German Suplex. Kemp tags himself in. Simultaneous tag to Borne. Dropkick/German Suplex Combination for a two count. Borne tags in Dempsey. Dempsey stops Lorenzo in his tracks. Dempsey with The Perfect Plex for a two count. Dempsey reapplies the single leg crab. Dempsey transitions into The Ankle Lock. Lorenzo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lorenzo dumps Borne out of the ring. Borne wisely pulls Angelo off the apron. Angelo punches Borne. Lorenzo finally tags in Angelo. Angelo with a series of haymakers. Angelo with Two Side Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Angelo ducks a clothesline from Dempsey. Angelo hits The Spinebuster for a two count. Angelo punches Kemp. Angelo goes for The Forget About It, but Dempsey counters with a chop block. Simultaneous tag to Borne. Slingshot Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Borne tags in Dempsey. Dempsey drives his knee into the midsection of Angelo. Dempsey with The Bridging Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Lorenzo dumps Kemp out of the ring. Borne punches Lorenzo. The D’Angelo Family delivers their CodeBreaker/Flapjack Combination. Dempsey responds with a nasty knee lift to Crusifino. Angelo blocks The Dragon Suplex. Angelo connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: The D’Angelo Family via Pinfall

Third Match: Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker w/OTM

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Parker with a waist lock takedown. Henley with a straight right hand. Henley ducks a clothesline from Parker. Henley applies a wrist lock. Henley works on the left shoulder of Parker. Henley applies a hammerlock. Henley hyperextends the left shoulder of Parker. Parker drives her knee into the midsection of Henley. Parker punches Henley in the chest. Henley responds with an overhand chop. Parker with a forearm smash. Parker sends Henley to the corner. Henley dives over Parker. Henley ducks another clothesline from Parker. Parker catches Henley in mid-air. Parker goes for a Bodyslam, but Henley lands back on her feet. Henley applies another wrist lock. Parker rocks Henley with a forearm smash. Parker slams Henley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Parker lays Henley flat on the middle turnbuckle. Henley kicks Parker in the face. Henley with a drop toe hold. Henley with a Sliding Haymaker. Henley talks smack to OTM. Henley buries her shoulder into the midsection of Parker. Henley with The Body scissors Rollup for a two count.

Parker whips Henley across the ring. Henley ducks under two clotheslines from Parker. Henley sweeps out the legs of Parker. Henley with a Running Leg Lariat. Parker reverses out of the irish whip from Henley. Parker dumps Henley ribs first on the top rope. Parker slaps Henley in the chest. Parker with a Springboard Banzai Drop. Parker applies a wrist lock. Parker with three shoulder blocks. Parker whips Henley across the ring. Parker with The Kitchen Sink for a two count. Parker applies The Bear Hug. Henley with The Sunset Flip for a one count. Parker rolls Henley over for a two count. Parker pulls Henley down to the mat for a two count. Parker applies The Sitting Abdominal Stretch. Henley with a deep arm-drag. Henley decks Parker with a back elbow smash. Henley HeadButts Parker. Henley with two haymakers. Henley whips Parker across the ring. Henley delivers her combination offense. Henley drops Parker with a Twisting Flatliner for a two count. Henley ducks a clothesline from Parker. Henley dives off the middle turnbuckle. Standing Switch Exchange. Parker drives Henley throat first into the middle rope. Parker connects with The Tear Drop Hip Check to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jaida Parker via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had backstage interviews with JD McDonagh and The New Catch Republic. McDonagh and Dunne are going with Dragunov to retain tonight, while Bate claims that Trick Williams will become the new NXT Champion.

Jacy Jayne Promo

Ungrateful, that’s what I think of when I hear the name, Thea Hail. I gave you a free road to success. A one-way ticket to the hottest attraction in NXT. I even stood behind you in hopes that, one day you would realize that Jacy Jayne always knows best. But Thea, did you fall and smack your little head on the pavement or maybe I missed the part where you say thank you for everything that I’ve done for you. I took you under my wing. I made you into everything that you wanted to be. You should be kissing the ground I walk on, begging for my wisdom on your hands and knees. But instead, all you did was show that you are an ungrateful little girl. So, next week, at Spring Breakin’: Week 2, I’m going to end you. And Thea, you’re going to learn that gratitude is not an option, but a debt that you will repay to me.

Natalya & Lola Vice Contract Signing

STILL TO COME

– Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca In A Beach Brawl

– Baron Corbin vs. Lexis King

– Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams For The WWE NXT Championship

Checkout Episode 409 of The Hoots Podcast