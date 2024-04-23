Regarding the Janel Grant lawsuit, Vince McMahon and his attorneys submitted a motion to compel arbitration on April 23, 2024.

In the filing, McMahon denied Grant’s claims of sexual assault, emotional abuse, and sex trafficking.

Additionally, McMahon claimed the following in the filing:

“At the time the Parties met in 2019, Plaintiff was not ‘dealing with profound grief [from her parents’ deaths] and struggling financially’ as described in her Complaint and she had not been ‘devoting years to around-the-clock caregiving’ of her parents. Those statements are complete falsehoods. Based on a foreclosure action against Plaintiff and her parents, Plaintiff’s father passed away on April 18, 2017—two years before Plaintiff met Defendant – and his marital status was recorded as ‘widowed’ confirming Plaintiff’s mother had passed earlier. Court records further show that contrary to her claim of ‘around-the-clock caregiving,’ Plaintiff’s father lived in a senior care home in Stamford, Connecticut before he passed away— not with her—and the Grants’ neighbor would bring Plaintiff’s mother dinner and ‘help around the house’ before she passed. In fact, contrary to her story of around-the-clock devotion in the Complaint, the foreclosure action on her parents’ home reveals that Plaintiff was adamant that she did not want to be associated with ‘any of this’ and failed to respond to requests regarding the foreclosure action. Indeed, Plaintiff was so absent in her parents’ lives that it took substantial time and significant effort for the creditor in the action to locate her and identify her as her parents’ next-of-kin.”

Subsequently, the lawyers for Janel Grant issued the following statement to POSTWrestling.com and WrestleNomics.com regarding McMahon’s filing today.