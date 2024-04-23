The numbers for this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show have arrived.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the Monday, April 22, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Columbus, OH. drew 1.597 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, the Raw show on 4/15 last week drew 1.807 million viewers.

This week’s show on 4/22 also drew a 0.52 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is also down from the 4/15 show, which pulled a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 year old demo.

The 4/22 Raw featured a WWE Women’s World Championship Battle Royal main event, which saw Becky Lynch become the new WWE Women’s World Champion, the return of GUNTHER and more.