A new segment has been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island, New York.

It was announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage that Dynamite will feature a victory speech segment with The Jericho Appreciation Society.

The JAS has been feuding with Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz as of late. This week’s Dynamite saw Jericho defeat Santana in a Grudge Match. There was a segment on last night’s Rampage where Kingston called in to speak to Jericho, promising to get revenge for the fireball he was hit with in late April.

Below is the current line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY:

* Jericho Appreciation Society victory speech

* MJF vs. Wardlow contract signing and stipulation reveal

* CM Punk vs. John Silver

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks defends against AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy

* The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Opening Round: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

* The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Opening Round: Adam Cole vs. AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood

* The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Opening Round: Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.