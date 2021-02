Shane Taylor and the Soldiers of Savagery are the new ROH Six-Man tag team champions.

The trio, better known as Shane Taylor Promotions, defeated the Mexisquad (Rey Horus, Flamita, and Bandido) in a thrilling main event on today’s ROH Television, which saw Taylor nail Flamita with his Welcome To The Land finisher for the victory.

This ends Mexisquads impressive reign, which began back in January of 2020.