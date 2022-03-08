WWE has announced a change for the WrestleMania 38 bout for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Tonight’s RAW saw Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega in a non-title match. Per the stipulation, Morgan and Ripley have been added to the WrestleMania match to make it a Triple Threat because they picked up the win on RAW. The match will now feature Morgan and Ripley vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Carmella and Vega.

WWE has also confirmed the Triple Threat for Night Two of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Sunday.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Night Two Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Night Two Match

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

Seth Rollins vs. TBA

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. Ricochet (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Multi-Team Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. TBA vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)

