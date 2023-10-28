You can officially pencil in a new title match for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Abadon won a four-way title eliminator that included Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay and Skye Blue on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

The women’s star scored the pin fall over Anna Jay to earn the next title shot against AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida on this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

Check out video highlights of the match, which also featured “Timeless” Toni Storm on the entrance ramp with her butler, via the posts embedded below courtesy of AEW’s official Twitter (X) feed.

Since adopting a new attitude, Skye Blue has been ruthless.

