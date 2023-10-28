Are you ready for National 69 Day?

The Acclaimed are!

“Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens appeared on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage to celebrate 50+ days as the AEW World Trios Champions.

The group then announced that on next Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, the group will be appearing to celebrate their 69th day as the reigning AEW World Trios Champions as they appear on National 69 Day.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.