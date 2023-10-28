You can officially pencil in some new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program is the long-awaited MJF vs. Kenny Omega showdown for the AEW World Championship.

As noted, Abadon also emerged victorious in a Fatal-4-Way title eliminator over Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue and Anna Jay on Rampage to earn a title shot against AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida.

Finally, AEW also announced on Friday’s Rampage that The House of Black will be back in action after returning last week, and that “Switchblade” Jay White will go one-on-one against AR Fox.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.