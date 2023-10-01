The NXT Women’s Championship match penciled in for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW is now confirmed.

As noted, Tegan Nox earned the right to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship at Monday’s Fastlane “go-home” episode of RAW at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Becky Lynch emerged victorious in her “Extreme Rules” main event showdown against former title-holder Tiffany Stratton at Saturday night’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event.

With the victory, “The Man” will now defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Nox at the final RAW leading into WWE Fastlane 2023.

Previously announced for the show is GUNTHER and Tommaso Ciampa’s contract signing for WWE Fastlane 2023, “Senor Money In The Bank” Damian Priest vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso, Miz TV featuring Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods of The New Day against Ivar of The Viking Raiders, as well as Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax in women’s action.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE RAW results coverage.