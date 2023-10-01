Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, & Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, & Chris Jericho will take place at tonight’s AEW WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view event.

Ibushi spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the show and noted he has a lot of goals to achieve in AEW.

“I love Tony Khan and AEW, and I am excited to be here,” said Ibushi, who has a history with Takeshita that dates back to 2014. “I’ve told Tony this many times. He said that AEW is the best professional wrestling organization in the world, so I am really looking forward to being part of it. I have many goals to accomplish, including at WrestleDream.”

Ibushi also noted that he hopes to team with Omega to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Titles.