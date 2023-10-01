Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, & Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, & Chris Jericho will take place at tonight’s AEW WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view event.
Ibushi spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the show and noted he has a lot of goals to achieve in AEW.
“I love Tony Khan and AEW, and I am excited to be here,” said Ibushi, who has a history with Takeshita that dates back to 2014. “I’ve told Tony this many times. He said that AEW is the best professional wrestling organization in the world, so I am really looking forward to being part of it. I have many goals to accomplish, including at WrestleDream.”
Ibushi also noted that he hopes to team with Omega to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Titles.
“If I can get that chance to team with Kenny for those titles, I could not even begin to use ordinary words to capture my feelings,” said Ibushi. “Please know this–it would be spectacular. Teaming with Kenny, I would challenge myself to be extremely aggressive. We will show AEW that The Golden Lovers are immortal. That is all part of my destination in AEW. I hope that The Golden Lovers and The Elite will be able to further enliven the professional wrestling world.”
“My history is definitely an advantage. I’m a master of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. I’ve taken all the titles, from junior heavyweight to heavyweight. I was also the first to hold the IWGP world heavyweight belt. Now it is time to be the best in AEW. I have proven that before. Now it is time to prove it again. I want to do what I’ve always done, and that is attack new goals. There is a lot I want to accomplish in AEW.”