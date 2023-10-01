AEW President Tony Khan did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event.

The show is a tribute event to NJPW founder Antonio Inoki. Khan once again noted that the show will also mark a new era for AEW, fueling the rumor fire that a big splash could be made in the way of Edge’s debut.

“When Antonio Inoki passed away, the wrestling world lost a king,” said Khan. “Mr. Inoki built a legacy and created a kingdom that has touched us all. In doing so, he inspired so many of us to dream up our our visions for what pro wrestling can be.

“I’m one of the countless dreamers that Mr. Inoki influenced in his remarkable lifetime. Since he passed away exactly one year ago today, I’ve worked to create an event for fans around the world to celebrate his creations–and the fighting spirit that he will forever embody.”

“Tonight in Seattle, we’ll proudly honor Mr. Inoki,” said Khan. “The greatest champions and rivalries in the sport will take center stage, and a new era in AEW will begin at WrestleDream.”