Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the creative structure in WCW, Sting’s gimmick change in the mid-1990s and more. Here are the highlights:

On lack of creative structure in WCW:

“I can remember nights when the show is starting. The dang show is starting to be a live show and they still don’t know what they’re going to do. And the main event, those were exciting nights.”

On Sting’s change to the crow character:

“I thought it was okay. I mean, I guess the bottom line is what he thought. I mean, I guess with so much in wrestling, it’s the timing, and it was, was it really good timing to turn him? It may have been. It’s kind of like anything you can do. Do you like the guys? The wrestlers always, always put it this way. You are always in every show. You always want that holy s**t moment when everybody goes. I didn’t see that coming. The people definitely didn’t see that coming.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription