On the latest episode of Oh…You Didn’t Know, Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about his thoughts on Rey Mysterio.

“Rey Rey is on another level. He made the world, and I don’t know why it was problematic to begin with David and Goliath is literally the oldest story in the book and I don’t know why it took so long or such a special individual to break every glass ceiling about being a little guy and working in this industry, you know what I mean? You literally see Rey and go, ‘that’s the template. That’s the template to be a smaller, I guess I’ll say WWE Superstar, but luchador, performer, pro wrestler, whatever you want to say, he’s the template.”

