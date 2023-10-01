Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mickie James gave her thoughts on various topics, including Jade Cargill’s decision to leave AEW for WWE.

Cargill began training at the Performance Center last month and has signed a multi-year deal with the promotion.

“I’m excited for her, I really like Jade,” she said. “I felt like it was a no-brainer that they were going to sign her because she looks like a star and she already has a television presence, so the fans are already familiar with her. Everyone has been wondering what the next step was and I feel like this is a natural transition.”

