Shawn Michaels spoke about NXT’s TV ratings and current product during this week’s WWE NXT No Mercy media call.

He believes that NXT is the closest thing fans can get to the Attitude Era.

“I think at the beginning, you look at those ratings every week. I’ll say this, I’m not a numbers guy by any stretch, but I’ve learned more about numbers. Two times I was focused on ratings, the one time you’re the champion holding the title for this company, and then when you’re the guy running the show that has to get those ratings. So at the beginning, I did. I focused on them quite a bit. Now, I understand the long game, I understand the goal. Obviously, we’re always thrilled when they go up. That’s the thing, right now we have been trending up and trending up in those demographics that everybody speaks of, significantly. We’re talking 26 percent in the 18-49 and probably 61 percent in the 18-34.

When I first had to step in for Hunter and then eventually took over here in NXT, the conversation I had with Vince is him wanting me to focus on that 18-34.

I will say this despite other stories that have been out there, it was never being compared to anybody else. It was just him wanting us to focus on the 18-34 because he wanted us to have a younger demographic. That’s the one that has grown significantly in these last two years, so we’re very proud of that.”