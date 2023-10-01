Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about releasing Mick Foley from WCW in 1994.

“I let Mick go, because Mick was dangerous,” Bischoff said. “Mick was intent on wrestling this extreme, high-risk wrestling style — jumping off balconies and things like that. That was the last straw, and I let Mick go because Mick was a liability — not only onto himself but — in certain circumstances in WCW — he was dangerous to the fans. Not intentionally, obviously, but when you’re jumping off balconies onto the floor in front of the crowd, things can go wrong.”

Bischoff recalls Foley being asked to tone down his wrestling style, but he didn’t want to do that.

“Mick made his own decision to leave WCW. He was given a choice, and he chose to continue wrestling the way he wrestled.”

