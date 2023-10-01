Carmelo Hayes lost the WWE NXT Championship to Ilja Dragunov at this year’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event from the Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield, CA on Saturday night.

He held the title for 182 days. He took to Twitter after the match where Hayes reflected on his time as NXT Champion.

“Did what I said I was gonna do with the NXT Championship. Went out like a G. Thank you #NXTNoMercy.”