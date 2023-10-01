Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his time in TNA Wrestling, some of his memories there and more. Here are the highlights:

On the Main Event Mafia:

“I loved the Main Event Mafia. I wish we had more time together. I wish we really did something with that.”

On funny memories of his time in TNA:

“But that time that we did have those two years that we spent in TNA, it definitely was fun. I had some fun moments. I can’t say it was the greatest time, anything like that. But I did have a lot of fun doing those Pre-tapes. I remember one where I was talking to the wall, so mad, and Jeremy Borash was in it and I told him I was going to jump on him if he didn’t get out of there. It was just stupid. I see Jeremy Borash every week because he’s and to think about those times, it’s just crazy fun. But that’s what wrestling truly is all about. And those moments like when we took over the show and me taking the microphone and beating up Chris and Petey Williams and all those guys, it was just stupid fun. And when I see it on Twitter now, I go, wow, man. I think, at that time also at that time, TNA ratings, we were drawing like 1.5 million people watching the show. Oh, yeah. And for me, maybe I just wasn’t thinking about it that way. I guess because I would go places when I was in TNA back then, a lot of people thought I had retired because a lot of people, I guess they get a lot of overseas traffic, you know. But it was just one of those things.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.